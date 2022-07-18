'Fox News has left the Trump train': Ex-president may have lost crucial supporter as he considers 2024 bid
Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Donald Trump looks increasingly ready to announce he will run for re-election, but MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the former president faces a major challenge as he prepares for a third campaign.

The ex-president has been telling associates that he wants to take back the legal protections that come with the White House, as multiple investigations gain steam and criminal charges against him appear increasingly likely, but the "Morning Joe" host said Trump may have already lost a crucial supporter.

"When you talk to people close to Trump, about whether he'll run for re-election after the drubbing in 2018, said of course he's going to run for re-election," Scarborough said. "I mean, that's his ticket. He has too much hanging over him liability wise."

But Trump might face a tougher path to the Republican nomination than he thinks, Scarborough said, especially with the rise of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential challenger.

"If we just move this reporting to the side and look at the rest of it, he's really showing signs of weakness out there, whether you're talking about fundraising, whether you look at his candidates, the problems they're having, not only in Republican primaries, but the ones that even do win, the financing problems they're having," Scarborough said. "You know, I saw a clip on Fox last night that was in my Twitter feed, and it seems pretty obvious that Fox News has left the Trump train. They are jumping on the DeSantis express. He sees all of this happening while he is sitting in Mar-A-Lago. Doesn't seem like he is going to be able to sit back much longer, does it?"

