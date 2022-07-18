'Voters aren't stupid': Morning Joe warns GOP could face punishment for 'extreme positions' on guns and forced birth

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned Republicans that voters would punish them in November for their "extreme positions" on guns and abortions.

The "Morning Joe" host said the GOP was woefully out of touch on firearms safety and forced birth after another wave of mass shootings and horrific cases that have arisen in the wake of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, and he predicted that voters would make them pay for their extremism.

"I just want to underline, again, these extreme positions that Republicans are taking in Washington and across the country, they are extreme positions even if you look where most Republicans are," he said. "Most Republicans don't believe, like Texas Republicans believe, that a mother should be allowed to die on an operating table, instead of having the protections that the federal government is trying to have, that says you can't let a mother die on an operating table if she is having severe complications from a pregnancy. Most Americans don't want a 10-year-old girl who has been raped to have to cross state lines. Republicans just openly come out and say that if 10-year-old girls -- a couple months ago, I think it was a Mississippi Republican [House speaker] saying if a 12-year-old girl is raped, he believes the centralized state should compel her, this 12-year-old girl, to have a forced pregnancy to carry her rapist's baby full term."

"Guns, every day we see another example," Scarborough added. "In Indiana yesterday, I believe, i think i read they have open carry laws, open carry laws are going all over the country. Republicans don't want to do anything about 18-year-old crackpots being able to go and buy AR-15s, and we read the horror of the Uvalde story, and there is a horror. The bad decisions that were all made, all of that started with an 18-year-old being able to buy an AR-15. Get this, 400 so-called, about 400 so-called good guys outside, and they stayed outside because Republican lawmakers will not regulate the purchase of weapons of war. That's what it all boils down to."

READ MORE: Ted Cruz is 'pandering to the worst kind of bigotry' with his latest crusade: CNN analyst

Scarborough went on to slam Republicans for calling for stronger doors or higher fences to protect schools, but they refuse to address the underlying cause of gun violence -- while voters overwhelmingly support strengthening gun safety laws.

"You know, Republicans, they shame themselves by talking about doors needing to be locked and fences needing to be higher," Scarborough said. "No, all of that happened because an 18-year-old who was mentally unstable was able to go out and purchase an AR-15, a weapon of war, and voters aren't stupid. They know it's the Republicans that are standing in the way of sane gun safety regulations, sane public regulation, and it is costing them."

Watch the video below or at this link.

07 18 2022 06 16 44 www.youtube.com

SmartNews