'Schadenfreude bubble bath': Morning Joe says right-wing extremism cost GOP everything in Michigan
Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said right-wing extremism had cost Republicans dearly in several states they could have won, especially in Michigan, and he was soaking in a "schadenfreude bubble bath."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was re-elected, and Democrats kept the secretary of state and attorney general offices and, for the first time in four decades, gained majorities in both chambers of Michigan's state legislature, and the "Morning Joe" host said that was a direct response to the extreme views offered by the GOP alternatives in Tuesday's midterm election.

"Most Americans, they support the Mississippi [abortion] law, which is 15 weeks -- that's where most Americans are, but where Gretchen Whitmer's opponent was, was again, literally talking about a 14-year-old rape victim who was raped by an uncle being a perfect example of why that girl and her family and her pastor and her doctor and her mental health counselor should have no say in what she does," Scarborough said. "The extremism led -- I won't even call it the Michigan miracle, because it was just a response to the crazy weirdos, freaks and insurrectionists in Michigan, and caused a political revolution."

"Again, let's say this, in an off year election that historically should have been horrible for them, with inflation incredibly high, which should have been horrible for them, with fears over crime rising and yet in all of that, they won everything in Michigan, one of the biggest states in America," he added.

Whitmer faced an assassination plot two years ago over her coronavirus policies, armed extremists stormed the state legislature to protest health mandates, some of the high-profile GOP candidates tried to overturn Donald Trump's election loss in Michigan, and Scarborough said all of those factors contributed to the Democratic sweep.

"They're bringing AR-15s inside the legislature," he said. "Memo to Republicans: You bring AR-15s inside of legislatures and you scream at law enforcement officers, doesn't go well, right?"

Watch the video below or at this link.


