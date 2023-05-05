Frontier Airlines cabin 'votes' unruly passenger off the plane Survivor-style

After an altercation on a Frontier Airlines plane sitting on the tarmac of Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey on Monday, a woman was "voted" off the plane by passengers for unruly behavior, reported The Daily Beast on Thursday.

An earlier report by WABC indicated that the incident happened after another couple was kicked off the flight, and the woman had been antagonizing them.

"A TikTok shared by an eyewitness shows a woman in the middle of shouting across the plane for another person to 'mind your fucking business!'" reported A.J. McDougall. "Another person then shouts, 'If you can hear me and want her removed from the flight, raise your hand. I’m not even kidding.'"

According to the report, "dozens" of hands then went up, and a ground crew official could later be seen escorting the woman off the plane, which departed an hour behind schedule because of all the chaos.

Fights breaking out on Frontier Airlines flights have become a common story in national news.

In 2021, video showed a brawl erupting on a plane at Miami International Airport, which was reportedly triggered by a white passenger hurling a racial slur and punching a Black passenger who was taking too long to collect luggage. In 2022, a Frontier flight had to be diverted to Raleigh after a man accused a woman in the seat behind him of trying to collect his DNA through a needle, sparking a fight. And this March, a woman on a flight from Miami to Philadelphia instigated a fight on the tarmac, then kicked and bit police officers as they tried to get her off the plane and into custody.

Watch the original WABC report here or at this link.