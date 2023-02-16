Georgia grand jury: 'One or more witnesses' may have lied to us under oath in Trump probe
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)

A Georgia grand jury report alleges that "one or more witnesses" of Donald Trump's allies may have lied under oath.

The grand jury's report, which was released in part on Thursday morning, did not specifically identify which witnesses may have committed perjury but it did recommend that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling."

Willis conducted a special grand jury investigation of the former president's efforts to overturn his election loss in the state, which included an infamous recorded phone call where he asked secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to "find" the exact number of votes he needed to prevail over Joe Biden.

The special grand jury was barred from issuing indictments but issued portions of a final report Thursday covering its seven-month investigation, which included interviews with 75 witnesses, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Some findings by the special grand jury -- particularly those sections which cover recommendations for potential charges that could be taken up by a regular grand jury -- won't be publicly released because some of those individuals may not have appeared yet in grand jury proceedings.

Willis suggested last month during a court hearing that the special grand jury may have recommended multiple indictments and that she would soon decide whether to bring charges.

