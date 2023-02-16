Georgia grand jury: 'One or more witnesses' may have lied to us under oath in Trump probe

Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)
A Georgia grand jury report alleges that "one or more witnesses" of Donald Trump's allies may have lied under oath.
The grand jury's report, which was released in part on Thursday morning, did not specifically identify which witnesses may have committed perjury but it did recommend that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling."
Willis conducted a special grand jury investigation of the former president's efforts to overturn his election loss in the state, which included an infamous recorded phone call where he asked secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to "find" the exact number of votes he needed to prevail over Joe Biden.
The special grand jury was barred from issuing indictments but issued portions of a final report Thursday covering its seven-month investigation, which included interviews with 75 witnesses, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Some findings by the special grand jury -- particularly those sections which cover recommendations for potential charges that could be taken up by a regular grand jury -- won't be publicly released because some of those individuals may not have appeared yet in grand jury proceedings.
Norfolk Southern, the rail operator running the freight train that catastrophically derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, eliminated jobs that were responsible for maintaining a key anti-derailment device in that region, reported FreightWaves on Thursday.
The accident spilled large amounts of toxic vinyl chloride into the surrounding environment and has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.
"A device that can play a role in preventing derailments is the wayside hot-box detector. It uses infrared sensors to detect bearings, axles or other components of a rail car that are overheating, then uses radio signals to flag rail crews of any overheated components," reported Rachel Premack. "Wayside hot-box detectors — also called 'hot boxes' — are typically placed every 25 miles along a railroad, according to a Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) report. Their use has contributed to a 59% decrease in train accidents caused by axle- and bearing-related factors since 1990, according to a 2017 Association of American Railroads study."
The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the accident. A report on Tuesday indicated the rail car that caused the derailment had an overheated wheel bearing, but it is not yet clear that was the specific point of failure.
According to the FreightWaves, Norfolk Southern used to have five "electronic leaders" who specialize in the maintenance of these types of devices — but has eliminated these positions.
“Once they eliminated that position, it fell to the signal maintainers who had no knowledge, no training or very, very little training on these hot-box detectors,” said Christopher Hand, a research official with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen.
This comes after reporting that Norfolk Southern and other rail companies lobbied the Trump administration to block safety rules like a mandate for modernized braking systems that the accident train was not equipped with — as well as exempting several trains hauling hazardous chemicals from the "high-hazard" classification, meaning the braking rule wouldn't even have applied to this train if it were still in place.
The former chairwoman of Minnesota's Republican Party is locked in an ongoing legal battle with the family of her late congresswoman husband.
Jennifer Carnahan filed a counterclaim against family members of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) alleging defamation while she ran to fill her late husband's U.S. House seat, and another filing disputes the amount of money they contributed to his kidney cancer treatment after a judge ordered her to repay more than $20,000, reported the Pioneer Press.
“Hagedorn asked his family for financial support to cover the medical treatment,” the filing claims. “No promise of repayment whatsoever was made by Carnahan and Carnahan never even spoke to the Defendants about the financial gifts being given to Hagedorn.”
“Less than a week before the primary election, they even publicized the fact that they had donated to one of her Republican primary opponents, whom Hagedorn explicitly said he did not want to carry his legacy forward,” the filing states.
Carnahan, who had resigned as state GOP chair over her ties to party donor and accused sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro and over complaints about presiding over a toxic work culture, finished third in last year's Republican primary.
The counterclaim alleges that Robert and Kathleen Kreklau, Hagedorn’s stepfather and mother, and Tricia Lucas, Hagedorn’s sister, intentionally took action a week before the special primary as part of "malicious attempt to ruin" her bid for Congress, which many House Republicans also opposed.
Anxious and angry residents of East Palestine, Ohio gathered for a town hall Wednesday night hoping to get answers about the potential health impacts of a massive train derailment and chemical spill that put their small village in the national spotlight.
But those who wanted to hear directly from the company at the center of the toxic disaster—Norfolk Southern—pulled out of the event hours before it began, expressing concerns about "the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community... stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties."
News that company officials would be a no-show infuriated East Palestine residents who are worried about the health and safety of their families in the wake of the train crash—and the subsequent release of hazardous chemicals such as the carcinogen vinyl chloride into the atmosphere and waterways.
"We are all excited for this town hall meeting, and it is just a slap in the face because the people who put us out are too afraid to show up to the meeting," said Nate Velez, a resident whose family is currently staying in rentals outside of East Palestine, unsure whether it's safe to return to their home half a mile away from the site of the fiery derailment.
“Most people did not want to go home, but they had to," Velez said of those who evacuated following the crash. "So, all the people who had to go home were complaining of smells, pains in their throat, headaches, sickness. I have gone back a few times, and the smell does make you sick. It hurts your head."
In addition to foul odors in the air, residents have reported strange-smelling and discolored water as well as sick or dead animals—accounts that have intensified the Ohio community's sense of alarm and demands for transparency from local authorities and Norfolk Southern, which has fought off safety regulations that could have helped prevent the crash on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
The office of Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican governor, said in a news release Wednesday that the state Environmental Protection Agency has not detected any "contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine's municipal water system."
"With these tests results, Ohio EPA is confident that the municipal water is safe to drink," the governor's office insisted, a claim Norfolk Southern has echoed.
"The National Transportation Security Board has also been on site for over a week to lead the investigation into the cause of the derailment," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier this week. "And the EPA will continue to conduct 24/7 air quality monitoring throughout the East Palestine community in the days to come."
But residents weren't satisfied with assurances from their representatives and Norfolk Southern.
"Why are people getting sick if there's nothing in the air or the water?" one town hall attendee shouted Wednesday.
"Is it OK to still be here?" another asked. "Are my kids safe? Are the people safe? Is the future of this community safe? We all know the severity of that question. What's at stake?"
Others have openly questioned Norfolk Southern's commitment to the emergency response and recovery effort. Speaking to reporters at Wednesday's town hall, one resident dismissed Norfolk Southern's $1,000 payments to those impacted by the crash—so-called "inconvenience checks"—as "insulting."
Trent Conaway, East Palestine's mayor, directly addressed community members during Wednesday's town hall and pledged to do all he can to ensure that Norfolk Southern lives up to its promise of a safe and thorough clean-up—while acknowledging that's a difficult task for a small-town official.
"I'm a mayor of a town of 4,700 people," Conaway said. "You think I can fight against the railroad or fight against the EPA or fight against anything like that?"
Echoing his constituents' anger over Norfolk Southern's no-show Wednesday night, Conaway said, "They screwed up our town. They're going to fix it."
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw raising "serious concerns" about the corporation's handling of the February 3 train derailment.
Specifically, Shapiro noted that soon after the crash, "Norfolk Southern personnel separated themselves from the rest of the incident management structure... to conduct separate operational and tactical planning, forcing state and local response agencies to react to tactics that were developed unilaterally and without the combined input of key state agencies."
Shapiro added that the company's "unwillingness to explore or articulate alternate courses of action to their proposed vent and burn [of toxic chemicals] limited state and local leaders' ability to respond effectively."
"Norfolk Southern failed to explore all potential courses of action, including some that may have kept the rail line closed longer but could have resulted in a safer overall approach for first responders, residents, and the environment," Shapiro wrote. "Norfolk Southern's well-known opposition to modernized regulations require further scrutiny and investigation to limit the devastating effects of future accidents."
"While regulation of the railroad industry is largely the purview of our federal partners," Shapiro continued, nodding toward U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, "we plan to take direct action here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."