'Take a hint, dummy': Matt Gaetz goes down in flames after whining about third rally cancellation

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: screen capture)
Within minutes of having his "America First" rally with fellow lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) canceled by a third California venue, Rep. Matt Gaetz took to Twitter to sarcastically whine, "Nothing like feeling welcome in Anaheim!" after the city first tweeted they were looking into his visit only to announce soon after it had been canceled.
Critics of the GOP lawmaker -- and his rally co-star --were quick to pile on, telling the lawmaker currently under investigation for possible sexual relations with an underaged teen that he is likely not welcome many places and he needs to get used to it.
You can see some comments below:
@mattgaetz Have you tried not being a piece of shit?— Pete Woods is just this guy, you know? (@Pete Woods is just this guy, you know?) 1626539229.0
@mattgaetz MATT GAETZ: Hello, we'd like to bring a bunch of heavily-armed men to a rally where we will incite the v… https://t.co/72WLT8LnZp— JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) 1626538141.0
@mattgaetz Nothing like a 3rd rejection in 1 day 😂 https://t.co/kH8wWKHMOP— The Mis'ess (@The Mis'ess) 1626541868.0
@mattgaetz It's because you're a traitor. This isn't hard to figure out. Please avoid Disneyland, Matty.— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin) 1626538259.0
@mattgaetz Bummer! Now you have to quickly find a venue that will host you and isn’t within 500 yards of a school… https://t.co/TRX0EXYDHr— connectpoliticditto. (@connectpoliticditto.) 1626542205.0
@mattgaetz I suggest next time that you do a pop-up rally. It must be embarrassing, having to relocate numerous tim… https://t.co/iMQFtkMdmN— Jill Trottier (@Jill Trottier) 1626540317.0
@mattgaetz You tried to host a hate rally in California? Do you not know who we are?— Ed 🦉 (@Ed 🦉) 1626540338.0
@mattgaetz Haven’t you gotten the hint yet! Been turned down at two previous venues.— Marie Leiss (@Marie Leiss) 1626538331.0
@mattgaetz Is there a Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot available out there? https://t.co/xmEHyOkMzY— Abby Rosenberg (@Abby Rosenberg) 1626539344.0
@mattgaetz Does California accept Venmo for minor payments? https://t.co/ciiHHRzjdI— abulafiana (@abulafiana) 1626538767.0