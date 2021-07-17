'Take a hint, dummy': Matt Gaetz goes down in flames after whining about third rally cancellation

Within minutes of having his "America First" rally with fellow lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) canceled by a third California venue, Rep. Matt Gaetz took to Twitter to sarcastically whine, "Nothing like feeling welcome in Anaheim!" after the city first tweeted they were looking into his visit only to announce soon after it had been canceled.

Critics of the GOP lawmaker -- and his rally co-star --were quick to pile on, telling the lawmaker currently under investigation for possible sexual relations with an underaged teen that he is likely not welcome many places and he needs to get used to it.

