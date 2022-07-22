'Utter depravity': George Conway piles on 'pathetic' Trump after latest Jan 6th revelations

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" after the latest House Select Committee hearing on the Jan 6th riot incited by former President Donald Trump, conservative attorney George Conway called out the former president for his "utter depravity" for standing by for three hours while the insurrection raged.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Kaitlan Collins, the husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway claimed the former president is unable to get past his "pathetic narcissistic" need to be the center of attention, which is why he let the riot go on unabated.

Asked by the host what he thought was the key revelation from Thursday night, Conway replied, "Well, I think it was the entire package. I don't think it was any one element."

"I think what we saw was a picture of not just dereliction, I mean, the theme last night was a dereliction of duty, but it was depravity, it was utter depravity in Trump's not just failing to do something, but failing to do his duty in the context of a situation that he created and he glorified it," he continued. "It wasn't just that he didn't talk to the secretary of defense and didn't talk to anybody about getting security up on the hill, he didn't talk to his vice president. he affirmatively launched a tweet attacking the vice president that led the crowd to want to storm the barriers even more. and the fact that he showed absolutely no remorse about it."

After calling the former president "pathetic," he stated the Department of Justice has no reason to not file criminal charges against Trump.

"If the Justice Department doesn't look seriously at this point at charging him with the crimes of conspiring to defraud the United States essentially to steal an election, to do that through the use of fraudulent means, and to -- to interfere with a congressional proceeding, an official proceeding corruptly, and I don't know how you could make -- do this more corruptly than Donald Trump did," he claimed. "If the Justice Department doesn't do this now, there's something seriously wrong."

