George Conway: Trump's only defense for Georgia call is to claim insanity -- but even that won't work

George Conway said President Donald Trump's only defense was essentially insanity against criminal charges for his phone call with Georgia's secretary of state.

The president was recorded on a call pressuring secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to "find" just enough votes to overturn his election loss in Georgia, and Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Trump had once again made his legal problems worse by openly engaging in criminal activity.

"He's dumb as a rock and he made that [Mueller' investigation about himself by trying to interfere with it," Conway said, "and now he's making his legal situation worse in his fear of criminal liability in an investigation by essentially committing more crimes."

"If you look at the Georgia statute it's pretty clear this is a crime," he added. "The only defense he would have, and also there's a federal statute that's differently worded that also arguably comes in to play, but his only defense to that, to a criminal prosecution on that phone call, he's so delusional that he actually believes that he won this election, that he believes all the things that he said, and maybe he's convinced himself of that."

However, Conway said, the president's history of dishonesty would make an insanity defense difficult to pull off.

"If I broke into your house, and I claimed it was my house and I was arrested, it might be a defense if I truly, truly believed it was my house," Conway said. "But I can't establish that just by saying, 'Oh, I told 50 people that it was my house and I made a big deal of it, and Lin Wood and Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani said it was my house.' It doesn't work, especially in you're the biggest liar in the world like President Trump is."