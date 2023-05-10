MSNBC's Mika hammers GOP for running cover on Trump's sex abuse: 'He said he did it!'

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski unloaded on Republican lawmakers who dismissed Donald Trump's liability for sexual abuse and defamation as unimportant.

The twice-impeached former president was ordered to pay $5 million for sexually assaulting and then defaming author E. Jean Carroll, but some of his GOP allies shrugged off the jury's decision, which the "Morning Joe" co-host slammed as politically and morally indefensible.

"I'm not going to assume they watched the deposition, I'm asking -- it's 42 minutes, maybe longer, but watch it," Brzezinski said. "It's not about whether these women lied. He said he did it and you're okay with that. You're going after the jury, a jury of his peers, unanimous verdict, and you don't even look at the deposition where Donald Trump says he did it. This is what he does. You have to understand this is what he does. He normalizes things that are not normal. He normalizes things that are not okay. He normalizes things that are illegal."

"It is not okay and, no, it hasn't happened for millions of years," she continued. "Celebrities don't go up to women and grab their genitals. They don't just walk up and do it, and if they do, they should be charged and go to jail or they should be charged in a civil lawsuit and pay millions, which is happening here, and in the deposition not only is he atrocious and rude to the attorneys, but he says straight out he did it. But he's normalizing it for you and you can't see it because you're clinging, ever so tightly, to a losing proposition, which is what's so stupid. It's stupid -- politically, it's malpractice."

"This doesn't work," Brzezinski added. "You have seen many times over people don't like insurrections. They love the Constitution, and they don't like people who sexually assault women."



