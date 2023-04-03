Democrats put bullseye on George Santos and Lauren Boebert to retake House majority

Democrats are taking aim at some of Donald Trump's most outspoken defenders to retake the House majority in next year's election.

The Democratic Party has targeted 31 Republican-held districts ahead of the 2024 election as part of an aggressive strategy to regain congressional majorities in a mix of highly competitive and conservative-leaning districts, reported NBC News.

“There are no more Republican moderates," said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee executive director Julie Merz. "They had an opportunity very early in the speaker’s vote to stand up to the most vocal MAGA extremists and say, ‘This isn’t okay, this isn’t the direction we want our caucus to go,' and they folded."

The party intends to highlight President Joe Biden's legislative wins, such as the $35 monthly insulin cost cap and lower drug prices for Medicare, and present Democrats as "team normal" battling "MAGA extremists."



“If House Republicans want to spend their time in battleground districts defending their nominee’s criminal behavior on top of their own failure to govern and deliver anything remotely helpful for working families, that’s up to them,” Merz said.

The list of races Democrats intend to target include seats held by embattled first-term Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who narrowly won re-election last year, along with two open seats being vacated by Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who are each running for Senate.

“We have good benches in those districts,” Merz said, "and we’re already having a number of recruitment conversations.”