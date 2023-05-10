'We don't lose these cases': The View's Sunny Hostin predicts 20 years behind bars for George Santos

ABC's "The View" walked through the 13 federal charges against Republican New York Rep. George Santos during their show Wednesday. Santos faces charges that range from lying to Congress to money laundering and wire fraud, all of which add up to a lengthy prison sentence if he's found guilty.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is a former federal prosecutor from the Eastern District of New York, where the charges against Santos originate.

"It's being tried by the Department of Justice in the Eastern District of New York. And we don't lose those cases!" Hostin exclaimed.

"I will tell you, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on the top count," Hostin later included. "I visited many federal prisons. Not as a prisoner! It's not a nice place."

Sara Haines joked that "the party of law and order" might be chanting "defund the police" if more of them end up being indicted.

Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that while the GOP has removed Santos from his committee assignments, he's still a voting member.

Whoopi Goldberg said that the Republicans simply can't afford to lose him with such a tight margin.

Hostin closed by giving the legal disclaimer that Santos claims he has embellished his stories but "never broke any laws."

Santos co-sponsored the unemployment fraud bill but is being charged with unemployment fraud. Santos also faces allegations of sexual harassment from a male staffer.

See the video below or at the link here.