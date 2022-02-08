Georgia GOP's claims about double voting in 2020 election fall apart: report

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, claims made by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that close to 1,000 voters may have voted twice in 2020 has fallen apart after an internal investigation.
As the Journal's Mark Niesse wrote, the Republican lawmaker made the claims during a press conference on September 8, 2020 related to the primary results before the general election.
“A double-voter knows exactly what they’re doing, diluting the votes of each and every voter that follows the law,” Raffensperger claimed at the time as he spoke from the steps of the state Capitol. “Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking the law. And as secretary of state, I will not tolerate it.”
The latest report states the GOP lawmaker -- who has also battled with former president Donald Trump over election results which has led to a criminal investigation -- was incorrect.
The report notes, "Unlike former President Donald Trump’s false claims about his election being stolen, investigators validated some of Raffensperger’s assertions of double voting," before adding, "Most of Raffensperger’s allegation couldn’t be proven, the latest claim of voting fraud surrounding the 2020 election that fell short under scrutiny."
"The investigation so far indicates about 300 voters cast two ballots in the June 2020 primary and August 2020 primary runoff, almost always because of mistakes by confused voters and poll workers. The number of double voters could rise because about 100 cases remain under investigation," Niesse reported. "Investigators confirmed 22% of 1,339 suspected cases of double voting in the primary elections. The other 78% appear to have only voted once."
Defending his earlier accusation, Raffensperger issued a statement explaining: “One case of double voting is too many. At my own initiative, I launched an investigation into potential double-voters in the 2020 primaries and primary runoffs. Individuals who are found to have undermined the integrity of Georgia’s elections by casting more than one ballot in an election will be identified and prosecuted.”
It should be noted that Trump later attacked Raffensperger about what the former president claimed were voting irregularities in the general election , issuing a statement proclaiming: "This is corruption at the highest level."
