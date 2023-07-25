'A criminal should not be in the White House': Giuliani suggests a guilty Trump should be disqualified

Former New York City Mayor inadvertently made the case for disqualifying Donald Trump from the presidency while criticizing President Joe Biden.
During an interview with podcast host Steve Bannon, Giuliani accused Biden of being a criminal.
"We know that we have a 30-year criminal in the White House who has sold every office he's ever had," the former mayor said. "There's, I don't know, 50, 60 pieces of evidence that prove it, including his own statements, documents, bank records, transactions involving multiple countries, his own son's admissions that he paid half his income to his father for life."
"It's way beyond time for impeachment," he added. "The man should not be in — a criminal should not be in the White House."
While Biden is not facing any charges, Trump has been charged with 37 felonies in a federal classified documents case. He also faces 34 felonies in New York for allegedly falsifying business records and other crimes.