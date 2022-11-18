MSNBC's Mika addresses the GOP leadership like they're children to warn them about Marjorie Taylor Greene

In a closing segment on Friday's "Morning Joe," a sarcastic Mika Brzezinski began by saying she would "speak slowly" when addressing the Republican Party leadership about how they are getting off on the wrong foot after the midterm elections that took place not two weeks ago.

Leaning forward and admitting that it was like speaking to a child, she admonished the GOP leaders -- particularly possible new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) -- for allowing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to set the post-midterm agenda after they ran on inflation and claims of high crime rates.

"What I'm confused about is, I thought the midterms taught the Republicans is that," she began before rhetorically changing direction and leaning into the camera.

"I'll say it slowly for you in the House, speak really slowly: make sure that you understand completely what is being said here," she continued. "It appears the American people don't like insurrections. What's an insurrection? It's what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, when the people were listening to President Trump who told them to rush the capitol, to 'go get 'em,' bring that noose and everything else they brought. The zip ties ... remember the zip ties?"

"Remember the poo-poo or whatever it is they did all over the Capitol?" she continued. "Breaking the windows? That was bad, that was not good. Republicans in the House who seem to have a problem with the truth, with right and wrong, with what grace looks like and what our Constitution stands for and what your job is, okay?"

"So I'm speaking slowly here so you understand," she advised. "People like Marjorie Taylor Greene don't seem to understand exactly what's happening in places like Ukraine. Would you like me to get you a map? Would you like me to explain NATO to you? Do you need some help?"

