'What planet is she on?' MSNBC's Mika shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'crazy ignorant' Ukraine remarks
MSNBC

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) "willingly ignorant" comparison of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to immigration across the southern border of the U.S.

The Georgia Republican called for an audit of U.S. funding to Ukraine in its battle against Russian aggression, which she compared to the surge of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under President Joe Biden.

"Speaking of Marjorie Taylor Greene, we don't usually, like, you know, we don't really talk about her that much, it just is too crazy," Brzezinski said. "But this is worth looking at in terms of what portends over the next two years. House Republicans are promising tougher scrutiny of financial aid to Ukraine when the new term begins next year. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced a resolution to audit funds allocated to the war-torn country and yesterday made this comparison."

Greene claimed 5 million migrants had crossed the border illegally since Biden took office, compared to 82,000 Russian troops that invaded Ukraine, and she wondered why that foreign aid shouldn't be diverted to border security.

"I don't know where to begin," Brzezinski said. "Is she willingly ignorant? Is she trying very, very hard to push some buttons? How do you even respond to that?"

"What planet is she on?" Brzezinski added. "This was a crazy, ignorant, nasty, dangerous statement that this woman made, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Ignorant, just as ignorant as it gets."

