Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'not well' — and her 'dangerous' conspiracies are 'inciting violence': congressman

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked outrage in her interview with Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes" over the weekend by https://www.rawstory.com/garland-victories/doubling down on her claim that Democrats, from President Joe Biden on down to the local level, are "pedophiles" who "support children being sexualized."

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), who previously served as a House impeachment manager, sounded the alarm about her rhetoric on CNN Monday.

"I want to ask you one other thing that happened in the past 24 hours," said anchor Erin Burnett. "This is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. She's planning a protest, by the way, here in New York ahead of Trump's arraignment, but I wanted to play for you, Congressman, again, some of what she said on '60 Minutes' last night." She played the back-and-forth between Greene and Stahl on whether Democrats are pedophiles. "How do you even respond to that?"

"Well, first of all, Erin, you can put me in the category of people that thinks that it was a very big mistake to platform somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene," said Crow. "This isn't a policy debate. This isn't a situation where you have people of like minds who can differ on the margins on issues and facts."

The problem, said Crow, is that Marjorie Taylor Greene "is not well."

"She's not well," he repeated. "She's a QAnon conspiracy theorist. She incites violence, and it's not okay to platform somebody like that. And, like, we're just having a discussion on a Sunday evening with friends. That's not what's happening here. She is a dangerous person who is going to try to incite violence this week, because usually, she has a history of doing it, and we should all be able to agree on that, regardless of your political affiliation."

Watch the segment below or at this link.