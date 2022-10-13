Here’s the list of Trump co-conspirators facing Jan. 6 criminal referrals

Multiple close Donald Trump associates are facing potential Justice Department criminal referrals by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported Thursday.
The report came after the select committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump.
"And there you have it, a moment in history," CNN's Jake Tapper reported. "Nine aye votes, zero no votes. The committee has now just decided unanimously to subpoena Donald J. Trump for both testimony and documents relating to the attempt to overturn the election. It is a theatrical display in a way. they could have just announced it in a press release, but they wanted this moment recorded before everyone in history."
CNN's Jamie Gangel reported the select committee expects multiple criminal referrals.
"They do expect it to be a unanimous vote by the committee, but what we saw here today was Liz Cheney really lay out Donald Trump — and I use the word coconspirators," Gangel reported. "Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, John Eastman, Jeff Clark, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, and Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff who's refused to testify."
"That's what they have been leading to, but over and over again today, we heard the most important thing: all roads lead to Donald Trump," she noted. "These people were in effect, she's saying, doing his bidding."
