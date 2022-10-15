Hershel Walker to hand out fake badges as he doubles down on police impersonation scandal: report
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Hershel Walker's campaign will give fake police badges to supporters as it doubles down on the former footballer's claims about his law enforcement experience.

At Friday's debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Walker was admonished by the moderator for flashing a "prop" badge.

The debate stunt came over four months after the June Atlanta Journal-Constitution article titled, "Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t."

In a show taped before the debate, HBO Real Time host Bill Maher mocked Walker as "almost impossible to parody."

"He has threatened to shoot cops," Maher said. "He claimed to be a cop, he wasn't. Claimed to be an FBI agent — wasn't."

On CNN, Republican strategist Alice Stewart told Jim Acosta, "I have been told that they're going to really double down on this issue and his connection with law enforcement, they're going to make up little badges and hand them out at the next campaign event."

