Herschel Walker is 'almost impossible to parody': comedian Bill Maher
President Donald Trump is greeted by NFL Hall of Famer Herschel Walker during an event for black supporters at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta on Sept. 25, 2020. - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/AFP/TNS

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday said Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is so stupid that it makes it tough to parody.

"Where to begin? Well first of all, he's just a f*cking idiot on a scale almost impossible to parody," the comedian said, to applause from the audience.

Maher noted he had previously joked about the former football players thoughts on evolution.

"Then there's the lying and the crazy and the violence," Maher said. "Not only did he write a book about having twelve different personalities, he wrote it with two other people."

"He has threatened to shoot cops," Maher said. "He claimed to be a cop, he wasn't. Claimed to be an FBI agent — wasn't."

Maher's show was taped prior to Friday evening's Georgia Senate debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock at which Walker flashed a badge as prop.

