'Wasting our time': House Dem mocks GOP for holding Twitter hearing

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) on Wednesday mocked House Republicans for holding a hearing in which they berated former Twitter executives for allegedly censoring conservatives on the platform.

Roughly two hours into the hearing, Frost delivered a short speech in which he deemed the entire exercise to be pointless.

"I'm still not really seeing the point of this hearing," he said. "Is it to solve the problems of the American people who are struggling with? No."

Frost then said that the point of the hearing seemed to have been to blame Twitter's initial decision to block links to the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story for former President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

RELATED: 'You violated me!' Sparks fly as Marjorie Taylor Greene airs personal grievances at hearing

Frost also accused Republicans of trying to intimidate tech platforms into letting them spread misinformation about future elections without any kind of checks.

"We are wasting our time here bullying former Twitter employees," he argued. "So that way, in the future, when they want misinformation to be put on the internet, social platforms will be scared to call them out down the road."

He then encouraged his GOP colleagues who wanted to post 2020 election or anti-vaccine conspiracy theories to use Truth Social or Parler.

Watch the video below or at this link.





