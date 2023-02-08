Heated feud erupts as Dem blasts GOP chairman over '100 percent false' claims about Hunter Biden

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) clashed with House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday over allegations of corruption involving President Joe Biden and his son.

Goldman took aim at a New York Post article highlighted by Comer alleging that Hunter Biden introduced a Ukrainian businessman to his father, who was vice president at the time, and said he learned as House impeachment manager during the first inquiry against Donald Trump that those claims were "categorically false."

"The very first paragraph says Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company," Goldman said. "That is false, 100 percent false."

Comer asked whether he was sure, and Goldman said the impeachment inquiry found the prosecutor in question was fired because he was not investigating corruption in Ukraine, which may or may not have involved the Burisma firm for which the younger Biden had worked in the 2010s.

"The fact that Joe Biden fired, consistent with every U.S. policy and every European country, the prosecutor general in Ukraine because he did not prosecute corruption, including at companies like Burisma, has been proven over and over and over," Goldman said. "If you want to know who actually prosecuted Burisma, chairman Comer, you should talk to British authorities, because they were the ones who were prosecuting Burisma, and they couldn't get any information from the Ukrainian prosecutor general, so that's why he was fired."

"So, right off the top, this very first paragraph of this so-called bombshell story is completely false," he added.

Goldman said the basis of GOP claims about Biden corruption were centered around the fact that he met with a foreign businessman, which the New York Democrat said was common among elected officials, but he said no evidence had shown they made any illegal or corrupt agreements.

"Chairman Comer, you have said in your opening statement that Joe Biden lied to the American people," Goldman said. "That is all bold, bold accusation, and so far we've seen no actual evidence of any lies or any support for Joe Biden being involved in anything having to do with Ukraine other than promoting U.S. foreign policy, and I hope you are not abusing the power as chairman of this committee and that you are not wasting taxpayer dollars on a fishing expedition into the civilian child of a president for political purposes."

Watch video below or at this link.