'I don't trust the guy': Former Florida Trump voters support FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago

On Thursday, Axios reported that a new focus group of Donald Trump supporters in Florida who had switched to Joe Biden in 2020 revealed the vast majority of them were turned off by the former president — and trusted the FBI in its search of Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI was looking for classified information that had been stolen when the former president and his associates left the White House — and new reporting this evening indicates some of the information the FBI was looking for were U.S. nuclear secrets.

"Eleven of 12 participants said it was appropriate for the FBI to execute a signed search warrant at the home of the former president — and that it would be a serious crime to take documents from the White House in an unauthorized fashion even if that person previously held the office," reported Alexi McCammond. "None said they would support Trump if he ran again."

"Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups on Monday night with 12 Floridians who voted for Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020," said the report. "One is now registered as a Republican, four as independents and seven as Democrats. While a focus group is not a statistically significant sample like a poll, the responses show how some voters are thinking and talking about current events."

In contrast to the attitude of these voters, Trump's associates have spent several days attacking the FBI and accusing them of a political hit on the former president — and some of Trump's current supporters are calling for a civil war on social media. This anger culminated in a Trump supporter who was previously at the January 6 insurrection being killed by police after he tried to shoot his way into the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Regardless of the outrage from Trump supporters, a recent poll showed that Americans as a whole support the FBI investigation.

