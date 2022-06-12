Trump 'accused Ivanka of perjury' when he dismissed her House testimony: Mary Trump
Ivanka Trump (Photo by Sual Loeb for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Mary Trump claimed that her uncle Donald's dismissive comment that daughter Ivanka had "checked out" when he tried to undermine her taped testimony before the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection could be taken as an accusation she perjured herself.

In the blockbuster clip that was shown to a national television audience on the first night of the hearings, a somber and pale-faced Ivanka said she listened to and agreed with former Attorney General Bill Barr that there was no evidence of election fraud.

According to Ivanka, "It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying."

The next day, Trump lashed out on TruthSocial at the hearing and included his daughter in his criticism claiming, "Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results," adding she, "had long since checked out, and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)."

According to Mary Trump, while the former president didn't entirely didn't "throw Ivanka under the bus," he did accuse her of a federal crime.

Asked by host Witt, "Is this what you expected from your uncle?" Mary Trump replied, "It's exactly what I expected from both of them."

"I think Ivanka walked a very fine line," she elaborated. "She did not say anything necessarily incendiary but, as we thought would happen, she decided she needed to come down on the side of what the facts support."

"Of course, the election was not stolen," she added. "Also, as we knew would happen, Donald didn't entirely throw her under the bus. But I think it's really important to point out the fact he said that she checked out, although that is kind of rude, isn't really the issue. He is accusing her of perjury, really."

"That's interesting, I hadn't read it that way," host Witt replied.

