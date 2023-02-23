Ivanka-Jared subpoenas an 'end game move' showing Jack Smith is close to indictments: legal analyst

Subpoenas issued to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner show special counsel Jack Smith is moving closer to the conclusion of his investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to one legal expert.

The special counsel overseeing criminal investigations of Donald Trump demanded testimony from the former president's daughter and her husband, who both served as White House advisers, along with former Vice President Mike Pence, and legal analyst Harry Litman explained the significance of those moves on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Jack Smith is not messing around," Litman said. "This is to the heart, and it's the sort of thing, not because it's required -- Smith's view is everybody should be in the grand jury, the people deserve that -- but often in the DOJ you would handle this with kid gloves... It also tells me not only where he's going and where he's been in the sense that this is an end-game move. That's not to say indictments next week, but Pence and these two you do when you're really toward the end."

"That's going to enrage the former president, right, anything going after Ivanka," Litman added. "Basically, he puts her in a chair and says, 'Inculpate your father, please,' and she's legally obligated to do it. She'll squirm but there'll be certain, I think, events and pieces of testimony she has to give up. She can try to claim executive privilege. The courts have made quick work of that and they would again with her."



IN OTHER NEWS: National divorce would be 'devastating' for red states — here's why

Watch the video below or at this link.

