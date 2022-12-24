J6 Committee has 'additional evidence' the Justice Department still doesn't have: CNN's Evan Perez

On CNN Friday, legal expert Evan Perez suggested that the House Select Committee on January 6 still has evidence against former President Donald Trump that Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith still doesn't possess.

This comes after the committee released its 845-page final report on the attack on the Capitol that outlined Trump's culpability in the plots to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

"Jack Smith, what does he do now that he has all this evidence and transcripts?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.

"He doesn't yet," said Perez. "He has this report, and I think the report does raise important new questions, and it looks like they have additional evidence that the Justice Department has been asking for and hasn't received yet."

"We know they began the process of turning over some of these transcripts last week, and that is an ongoing process, but I don't think they have all of them yet and I think that's the importance for the Justice Department, is to get those transcripts to see whether there's something that they don't yet have or, you know, that could identify new crimes that they haven't yet been investigating," continued Perez.

Smith, best known for his prior work as a war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to conclude two sweeping criminal investigations: the plot to overthrow the election, and the stash of classified documents Trump built up at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.

