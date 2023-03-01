Watch: Jamie Raskin thanks Lauren Boebert for playing into his hands with her latest self-own
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (L), Ranking Member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, delivers remarks during a Committee meeting in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee met today for their first meeting of the 118th Congress to outline their agenda and vote on Committee rules. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Wednesday couldn't help but give a shoutout to colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) one day after she insisted on being referred to as an "ultra-MAGA" Republican.

Speaking shortly after House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) delivered remarks denouncing "extreme MAGA" Republicans' attacks on American democracy, Raskin stood up and issued a light-hearted correction to Jeffries' statement.

"I thank the gentleman for his extraordinarily insightful remarks," Raskin said. "The only exception I would take is when he referred to 'extreme MAGA.' We had a colloquy yesterday with the good gentlelady from Colorado... and she said, 'When you call me MAGA, don't call me MAGA, call me ultra-MAGA.' So when the minority leader referred to the 'extreme MAGA element'... he should have called the 'ultra-MAGA' in deference to the gentlelady from Colorado."

Raskin then rubbed some more salt in the wound with another sarcastic swipe at Boebert.

IN OTHER NEWS: Colorado Republicans fear 'disastrous' election conspiracist will soon be their party chair: report

"I will certainly be able to honor her wishes as she chooses to be described as 'ultra-MAGA,'" he concluded before reserving his time and yielding the floor.

Democrats for the last year have repeatedly used the term "MAGA Republicans" to call out the GOP's most extreme members, and some political analysts have said that the branding succeeded in damaging the party during last year's midterm elections.

Watch the video below or at this link.


Jamie Raskin thanks Lauren Boebert for playing into his hands with her latest self-own www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video