Watch live: Jan. 6 committee holds last hearing before issuing report

On Monday at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and Donald Trump's links to it will hold their last nationally televised hearing.

Following the hearing, the committee is expected to release a 1,000-page report on their findings with an expectation that they will also make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice in the hopes that criminal indictments will follow.

As CNN is reporting, "A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the individuals in question. The House committee’s final report – to be released Wednesday – will provide justification from the panel’s investigation for recommending the charges. But any move by the Jan. 6 panel to approve a referral would be largely symbolic because a referral by no means obligates federal prosecutors to bring such a case."

Above and beyond the House committee investigation, the former president is also facing a grand jury investigation in Georgia looking into election tampering, special counsel Jack Smith looking into obstruction of justice and Espionage Act violations over sensitive government documents illegally spirited away to Mar-a-Lago and the House Ways and Means Committee receiving his most recent tax returns this week.

You can watch the hearing below or at this link.