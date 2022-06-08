Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing will highlight the tipping point moment when riot began

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has identified what investigators see as the tipping point that kicked off the U.S. Capitol riot, and they'll highlight that evidence during their first public hearing.

The panel will show how Donald Trump supporters marching on the U.S. Capitol turned into a violent mob, and Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that one key exchange between Proud Boys member Joe Biggs and another man, Ryan Samsel, was seen as the tipping point in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"The way this is going to work, there's going to be a first hour where chairman Bennie Thompson and [Rep. Liz] Cheney will make opening arguments and provide a road map for the hearings ahead," Lowell explained, "and in the second hour, they'll get to the live witness testimony. Nick Quested, the live documentary filmmaker, will sit in the middle of the room, and next to him will be Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards, and it's basically going to track the footage that Nick Quested had shot on Jan. 6."

Quested had embedded with the Proud Boys and shot footage the day before the riot, but Lowell said the panel will focus on video he recorded as the violence first erupted.

"They're going focus on key moments like, when the Proud Boys member Joseph Biggs had an exchange, a brief exchange and an altercation with another man in the crowd, this man called Ryan Samsel, and people following the Capitol attack believe that's the moment when the Capitol attack started," Lowell said. "That's where the barricades got knocked over and Caroline Edwards got hit with a barricade and knocked backwards. It will illustrate the moments immediately before the Capitol attack, and that will be the focus of the first hearing."

