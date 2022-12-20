'Yes -- definitely a crime!' Maddow explains how J6 Committee delivered oven-ready case to DOJ

In the MSNBC special coverage of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, host Rachel Maddow noted that the members presented their case in a way that makes it easy for the Justice Department to take it straight to a judge.

In fact, they've done it before, and it worked out in their favor.

"Just one more point on how the investigators are trying to communicate what they are saying here with the Justice Department. One more point about how they are trying to make this a compelling referral to federal prosecutors that they really should put Trump on trial," Maddow said before playing a clip of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

"Our committee had the opportunity last spring to present much of our evidence to a federal judge," Raskin said, citing Judge David Carter. "Something that distinguishes our investigation from any other congressional investigation I can recall. In the context of resolving evidentiary privilege issues related to the crime-fraud doctrine in the Eastman case, U.S. district court Judge David Carter examined just a small subset of our evidence to determine whether it showed the likely commission of a federal offense. The judge concluded that both former President Donald Trump and John Eastman likely violated to federal criminal statutes. This is the starting point for our analysis today."

Carter made it clear in his final ruling saying, among other things, that Trump signed documents he knew were false. The judge made it clear that looking only at the information he was given, it was more likely than not that Trump committed a crime.

"Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process," Carter wrote.

"This is Congressman Raskin saying to the Justice Department, just in case you are not convinced by our presentation, that there is a solid criminal case here to be made here against former President Donald Trump, you, DOJ, should know that we already had to present some of our evidence to a federal judge on the score," explained Maddow. "And when that judge looked at her evidence, he said, Oh! Yes! There is pretty definitely a crime here. Those court proceedings happened earlier this year and in March of this year. But the fact that a federal judge has reviewed some of the committee's investigation that indicated that there is likely evidence of felonies committed by President Trump and by at least one of his lawyers, John Eastman, that matter came up repeatedly in today's hearing. And it is brought up repeatedly and the printed materials, released by the investigators today."

She explained it is the January 6th Committee all but saying, "Hey, take this to a courtroom. Make the charge. Take this evidence against Trump, before a judge and jury."

