Jan. 6 committee member calls hearing testimony proof this wasn't a 'spontaneous thing' that just 'got out of hand'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One of the main things revealed in the last-minute Tuesday hearing with Cassidy Hutchinson before the House Select Committee is that days ahead of the attack on Congress, the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, kept mentioning the Proud Boys and Oath Keeper militias.

When they were at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, Hutchinson revealed that Trump didn't want officials to use metal detectors so people with weapons could enter the event.

Hutchinson claimed in her testimony that former president Trump said, “I don’t f***ing care if they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f***ing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the f***ing mags away."

For some, the testimony connected the dots for what the White House knew — and when they knew it, working to dispel the argument that the crowd simply got out of hand on Jan. 6.

What Hutchinson indicated in the hearing Tuesday, is that the White House knew Trump supporters could get violent, and they were being encouraged to do it.

"It was really important to underscore the president and his aides understood the violence that was going to unfold — they understood it as it was unfolding," Committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) told Raw Story after the hearing. "They chose not to act. You know, what I keep saying is that it underscored for me that the Jan. 6 riot wasn't a spontaneous thing, you know, a couple of First Amendment protesters who got out of hand. The president knew these people were armed and he called on them to come down to the Capitol."

Murphy went on to explain that there were "a lot of other things that led up to this moment" but that Cassidy Hutchinson's main revelations "allowed people a first-hand perspective inside the White House in the days leading up to the insurrection."

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.

