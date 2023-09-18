'0.0 percent chance': Legal expert laughs off Jeff Clark's latest ploy to duck prosecution

Reacting to an attempt by former DOJ official Jeff Clark to get racketeering charges against him moved to a federal court or dismissed, an MSNBC legal analyst shot down his prospects – and laughed at the fact the attorney seems to think a judge would agree with him.



Speaking with MSNBC host José Díaz-Balart, Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg pegged Clark's odds at winning his appeal at a perfectly round "0.0 percent."

Clark is arguing that his case should be moved to federal court because he's charged with actions that he allegedly took as a federal official acting "under color" of his office.

Asked about the legal maneuver which has already failed when attempted by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Aronberg claimed Clark – whom Donald Trump reportedly wanted to appoint U.S. attorney general in return for his help using fake electors to steal the presidency – called it a "waste of the court's time."

He then referenced the popular film "Animal House."



"The federal judge hearing today's arguments is the same federal judge who rejected Meadows' efforts to get his case removed to federal court. Does that tell us anything? " the CNN host asked.



'It does, Jose," he replied. "'Color of law' means did you act in your duties, he was in the civil division, he was an environmental lawyer, so if this were a dispute over an oil spill or climate change, he would have an argument, but it wasn't, and so this is a sure loser."



"When I was last with you, Jose, I gave Mark Meadows a 20 percent chance of succeeding in his removal motion, and he had the best claim of all of the co-defendants and he lost," he continued. "I would put Jeffrey Clark's chances of winning the same as [John "Bluto"] Blutarsky from Animal House: 0.0."

"This is a sure loser and a waste of the court's time, and the fact that [former United States Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division of the Department of Justice] Jody Hunt is testifying for the government means his goose is cooked," he added.

Watch the video below or at the link: