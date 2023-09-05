Jenna Ellis has reached her 'tipping point' and could soon flip on Trump: legal analyst

Taking into account former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Eillis' highly publicized griping that Donald Trump and his PAC have given her the cold shoulder when it comes to paying her legal fees as a racketeering co-conspirator in Georgia, one former prosecutor claimed that makes her a prime candidate to flip on the former president.



According to a report from Newsweek's Ewan Palmer, Trump's greatest concern as he faces off with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is that Eliis makes a plea deal now that she is faced with the possibility of legal fees that could run into the high six figures.



Ellis, who has become an avid supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid to replace Trump as the face of the Republican Party, has given every indication that she is done with Trump and has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her displeasure.

"Has Trump defended the J6ers [January 6, 2021 accused]? Has Trump defended the indicted lawyers? Has Trump defended the pastors jailed or threatened with fines over [former Chief Medical Advisor Anthony] Fauci's failed covid policies Has he paid for anyone's legal defense except himself (oh and Jason Miller's child support lawyer)?" she wrote before adding, "I have no problem with Trump using donations to fight a weaponized government. I Encouraged people to donate after the first NY indictment. I do have a problem with Trump using little grandmas' pensions to pay for Jason Miller's child support battles."



After noting she is getting no help from Trump after being accused of being part of a scheme to help him steal the 2020 presidential election, more than one legal observer has singled her out as the one who could do the most damage to the former president.



As Newsweek's Palmer pointed out, a post from former assistant attorney general for New York Tristan Snell proclaimed, "Watch Ellis carefully now. When Trump cuts someone off, it's the tipping point that results in the person flipping on Trump. My bet: Ellis will cooperate."



That lines up with comments made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who has become a major critic of Trump after he ended up going to jail for lying on the ex-president's behalf.



Speaking with CNN, Cohen stated, "Donald's an idiot. Let me just be very clear when it comes to paying money. He is truly an idiot He has not learned yet that three people you don't want to throw under the bus: your lawyer, your doctor and your mechanic, because one way or the other, you're going to go down the hill, and there'll be no brakes."



