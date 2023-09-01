Not 'on the top of Trump’s list': Jenna Ellis' plea for lawyer money brutally shot down

In a deep dive into the struggles Donald Trump's Georgia co-conspirators are facing as they fend off their respective Georgia RICO indictments, CNN is reporting that former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis should expect no help from her famous boss when it comes to paying her legal bills.

As Axios reported earlier in the week, Cornell Law School adjunct professor Randy Zelin claimed the Georgia legal bills for anyone not named Donald Trump could end up somewhere in the $250,000-$500,000 range.

That could shape up to be a major problem for Ellis who, along with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell, took a very public role in the attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?



Ellis, who is charged in Georgia with violating the state’s RICO Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer, has been very vocal in her complaints that she is being hung out to dry by her former boss, reportedly because she has thrown her support for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination to Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL- R) about whom she wrote earlier this week, "Ron DeSantis is the best conservative candidate for 2024 by any relevant metric. I will defend that."

Taking to social media last week, she wrote, "I was reliably informed Trump isn’t funding any of us who are indicted," which was followed by, "Would this change if he [Trump] becomes the nominee? Why then, not now? I totally agree this has become a bigger principle than just one man. So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?”

According to CNN, Ellis' pleas for a financial bailout are falling on deaf ears in Trump's camp, with one insider bluntly stating, "I don’t think she would be on the top of Trump’s list anyway (to help with legal bills).”

The report notes that CPAC head honcho Matt Schlapp – who has his own legal problems – is attempting to help her scrounge up the money she will need, telling CNN, "I think conservatives and office holders should collectively help all these warfare victims including in Georgia and including Jenna. She and I have had our political differences, but she is being prosecuted for her beliefs and not for any illegal actions and that is un-American.”

You can read more here.