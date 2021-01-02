Trump attorney Jenna Ellis ridiculed after she flees Lin Woods over bizarre conspiracy rants

Jenna Ellis, an attorney who has been unsuccessful in her endeavors to get any court to overturn election results for Donald Trump based on allegations of voter fraud, attempted to put some distance between herself and attorney Lin Woods after days of bizarre accusations on Twitter.
Following a week in which Woods has accused the son of Justice Antonin Scalia of having a hand in the death of his father, linked Chief Justice John Roberts to accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and said Vice President Mike Pence would be arrested and tried for treason, Ellis appeared to have enough.
She then tweeted, "To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution."
As one commenter was quick to point out, "Too late now Jenna."
You can see more of that below:
