Infamous MAGA rioter Jenna Ryan is out of prison — and back on Twitter

Notorious Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan, who once claimed she wouldn’t go to prison because she’s white and blonde, has been released after serving a 60-day sentence.

"Best. Birthday. Ever!!!" Ryan wrote on Twitter on Thursday, shortly after the Dallas Observer reported that Federal Prison Camp Bryan confirmed the North Texas real estate agent had been released.

"There's no word yet on whether she dropped the 30 pounds she’d hoped to shed or how much yoga she did," the Observer reported, noting that Ryan reported early to prison in December, prompting speculation that she wanted to be behind bars for Christmas so she could write about it in her book.

Ryan flew to DC on a private plane before live-streaming the insurrection.

"She posed in front of a broken window and called Jan. 6 'one of the best days of [her] life,'" the Observer noted. "Since then, Ryan's given numerous interviews to tell her side of the story but has at times accused the media, including this publication, of 'slander' and 'libel.' She also asked for, but did not receive, a pardon from former President Donald Trump."

Last March, Ryan infamously wrote on Twitter: "Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong."

Prosecutors later cited the tweet in seeking jail time after Ryan pleaded guilty.

Ryan returned to Twitter with a vengeance following her release on Thursday, and it quickly became clear her political views have not changed. She retweeted Donald Trump Jr. and other MAGA accounts, and shared a story from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars site titled, "The Mind Control Police: The Government’s War on Thought Crimes and Truth-Tellers."



