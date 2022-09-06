'Lean into it': Jim Jordan tells GOP candidates not to 'shy away' from banning women's rights
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Republican candidates on the campaign trail should take credit for the "huge win" that revoked federal abortion rights for women.

During an appearance on Fox News, Jordan was asked how GOP candidates should handle the "messaging" around the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Some Republican candidates masked their true abortion positions after the ruling.

"Lean into it!" Jordan advised candidates. "We're the pro-life party. We're going to protect the sanctity of human life and Democrats have the radical position! They're the ones that think that you should be able to take the unborn child's life right up until their birthday, for goodness sake!"

"That is frightening, so lean into it!" he continued. "We're the party that's going to protect the sanctity of human life like we've always been. This was a huge win for the precious nature of human life and I don't think we should shy away from it."

