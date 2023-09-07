'This is how it's done': Legal experts applaud Fani Willis for sending Jim Jordan 'to the showers'

Social media legal experts piled on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis fired off a multi-page letter to the House Judiciary chairman, essentially telling him to butt out of her investigation into tampering in the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday, the prosecutor who indicted Donald Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators on racketeering charges (RICO) slapped down Jordan's attempts to "interfere" with her investigation, and curtly explained to him that he has no idea what he is talking about when it comes to the law – even accusing him of spreading "misinformation."

With regard to her filing under the RICO statute, Willis made a point of reminding the blustery Ohio Republican that he never passed the bar after attending law school, writing that he can still continue his education by purchasing legal expert John Floyd's RICO book "for the non-bar member price of $249."

Reacting to the dressing down of Jordan, attorney Victor Shi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "DAMN. DA Fani Willis just sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, saying Republicans are 'obstructing a Georgia criminal proceeding' & tells Jim Jordan directly he should buy a copy of the RICO book for the 'non-bar member price.' Bravo, DA Willis. THIS is how it’s done."

He later added, "She continued to tell Jim Jordan, 'Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.'"

Former Justice Department official Harry Litman also piled on, writing, "Blistering response from Fani Willis to Jim Jordan's completely improper attempt to ferret out info about her investigation and prosecution," and then added, "Really extremely aggressive pushback from Fani Willis to Jim Jordan. Letter tells him he's transgressing state sovereignty, separation of powers, administration of criminal justice, & the deliberative process privilege; then provides 'voluntary' answers that shred his arguments."

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tamar Hellerman, who has been covering the case, labeled Willis' letter as "spicy."

MSNBC editor Steve Benen explained, "Fani Willis could've simply ignored Jim Jordan. Instead, the prosecutor explained to the Judiciary Committee chairman that he doesn't know what he's talking about."

Conservative attorney George Conway slyly contributed, "Fani Willis sends Gym Jordan to the showers"

The X account maintained by the House Judiciary Democrats also had its say, with a link to the story accompanied by: "DA Fani Willis to Chairman Jim Jordan: 'Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law'"

Lawfare reporter Anna Bower also got in a jab, writing, "Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: 'Bless your heart.'"