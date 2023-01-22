Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan will turn their House committees into 'dumpster fires': analyst

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," political strategist Lucy Caldwell predicted absolute chaos once Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) take their places on key House committees that are expected to launch multiple investigations into President Joe Biden's administration.

Noting that none of the controversial lawmakers should be taken seriously, and calling House Speaker Kevin McCarthy an "empty vessel" for bowing to the far-right extremists in his caucus and handing out key assignments to controversial members, she claimed Americans should not expect much in the way of governance from the group.

"There were plenty of Republicans who made McCarthy's life a living hell trying to get the speaker's gavel who also got committee assignments. What should we take away from that? Is it that he not only sold his soul, and handed out committee assignments just to get the votes?" host Capehart prompted.

"Well, look, Kevin McCarthy is an empty vessel," she began. "He's even more of an empty vessel than most politicians all of whom are self-involved megalomaniacs on some level. Kevin McCarthy has wanted to be House speaker since Kevin McCarthy came out of the womb."

"Yes, that entails making deals with people that are deals that we would hope our elected leaders would not make," she continued. "I think in terms of what are the downstream implications of this, I understand that perhaps the Oversight Committee is not going to be super, super impactful in terms of governance."

'We've already seen that this Republican Party, as you say, is interested in entertainment and not all that interested in governance," she told the host. "In terms of their ability to have maximal impact, yes, I think that we are going to see that it is going to be a very typical dumpster fire. Not only on the oversight committee, but also in their subcommittees, of people like [House Judicial Committee chair] Jim Jordan (R-OH), and all of that cast of characters."

