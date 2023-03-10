Questions raised why Jim Jordan is underfunding right-wing conspiracy investigations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has been reluctant to boost the budget for the House Judiciary Committee's investigation into the alleged targeting of Republicans by the federal government, and some conservatives are starting to wonder why he has so far refused.

The Ohio Republican has been facing criticism from all sides after his public hearings have failed to generate bombshell findings, and some conservatives have pushed him to beef up the panel's $2 million budget and hire more full-time staffers, but Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Jordan has notably hesitated.

"There aren't Republicans publicly saying that yet, but there is a feeling that House Republicans have put forward -- we have one congressional investigator opining on the situation, that Republicans do have some substantive goals that I laid out, and this committee does sort of distract the focus from those legislative targets, and Jim Jordan has set himself up for this sisyphean task where he is trying to do the impossible by trying to explain and prove a lot of these labyrinthian conspiracy theories," Alemany said. "You know, I think some of the criticisms, as well, stem from the fact that Jordan himself has been reticent to blow up the budget in a way the Republicans on the far right are calling for, akin to the Jan. 6 House committee that had a $20 million budget."

"You know, it is unclear why Jordan has been dragging his feet on that," she added, "but you sort of have to wonder if that's because there is some sort of hesitation about just how far to take some of these conspiracy theories and put them up as sort of representative of the House Republican strategy in this Congress for the majority."



