'Worst investigation in history': Morning Joe rips John Durham as his probe goes down in flames
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped into special counsel John Durham after his latest case crashed and burned.

Former Attorney General William Barr tapped him to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, but his years-long investigation appears to have ended with the acquittal of businessman Igor Danchenko, a key source for the Steele dossier that raised suspicions about Trump's ties to Russia, and the "Morning Joe" host said the effort was always doomed to failure.

"We've heard from Trump and his hacks in the media [that] Durham was going to uncover the great, the great deep state conspiracy against Donald Trump," Scarborough said. "Of course, you saw everybody lie, you saw Durham -- maybe it was about a year ago, I can't remember exactly -- Durham puts out a pleading that looks like literally drafted by a 6-year-old. Never seen anything so, so, so mangled. Never seen any court, Mika, you remember, I was reading it... Called every legal expert I knew, I said, I don't get this document, looks like they're just trying to create headlines here. There's nothing here."

"This guy's like the 1962 Mets," he added. "This may be the worst, like, investigation in the history of the federal government. It's hard to lose if you've got power of the federal government behind you, but he keeps doing it."

Scarborough said the dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele seemed problematic from the beginning, but he said the conspiratorial justifications for Trump's behavior toward Russia were just as flimsy.

"You look at all of the things that Trump and Barr and Durham and everybody else had thrown up against the wall and, my God, especially the lies that were spread by reputable newspapers on the right talking about how Hillary Clinton really did bug Trump's phones, that it was some conspiracy -- it's all a lie!" Scarborough said. "And it was proven to be a lie and Durham's entire investigation has proven to be just a futile exercise to prove one of Donald Trump's dumbest conspiracy theories yet."

"One more example about a lawyer that got involved with Donald Trump," Scarborough added, "not only embarrassed himself, but in the end, lost."

