'This is blowing my mind!' Jon Stewart grills Arizona attorney general on Trump's election lies
Actor turned activist Jon Stewart gives remarks at a PACT Act rally to support funding veterans who are victims of burn pit related illnesses. (Shutterstock.com)

Jon Stewart grills a Republican attorney general over former President Donald Trump's election lies in an upcoming episode of his Apple TV+ series.

The former "Daily Show" host confronted Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich about his actions to placate conservatives in his state who insist the 2020 election was stolen from the former president, and the GOP official justified his efforts by pointing out "millions" of Americans "think" fraud cost Trump a second term, reported The Daily Beast.

“There’s people that believe in angels, but that doesn’t mean you launch an investigation that angels changed ballots,” Stewart says.

The new episode of "The Problem with Jon Stewart" premiers Friday focusing on the midterm elections, and he leans hard on Brnovich to agree Trump lost the election fair and square.

“The fact is, the election in Arizona was well-run, not fraudulent, and not stolen from Donald Trump, according to even your investigation,” Stewart says, but Brnovich remains noncommittal. “Why is it so hard to just say yes to that?”

“Why can’t you say that the election in 2020 was not stolen or fraudulent?” Stewart asks. “This is blowing my mind.”

