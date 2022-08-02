WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart is back on Capitol Hill Tuesday to press the Senate to support the legislation to provide healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

"This country hangs by a thread, and that thread is the hundreds of legislative aides that work in these buildings that work really hard and they keep this thing going," Stewart told Raw Story on Tuesday. "The senators themselves, a lot of them, don't really know what's in this stuff. And there are egos, like — I've never seen egos like this and I'm in show business. And I've never seen corruption like this and I'm from New Jersey. So, you can imagine how f*cked this place is."

He went on to say that his tactic has been to keep coming back and never give up in his ongoing effort to get the bill passed.

The Senate previously approved the bill with 84 votes, but a small change about private care was made in the House that required the Senate to vote again.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Is there proof?' Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is midterm conspiracy

The vote came after it was revealed that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reached a deal with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a stripped-down version of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" proposal. Republicans were furious, claiming that they were tricked into supporting a chunk of legislation under Democratic rule, such as the semiconductor bill and the burn pits healthcare bill, while Democrats will be able to pass Biden's budget package.

Republicans claimed that the burn pits bill was changed to add unrelated budgetary items, but all of those items were part of the initial bill that they supported.

Speaking on Capitol Hill last week, Stewart raged at the senators for using "false talking points."

“So ain’t this a b*tch?” Stewart said Thursday during a news conference. “America’s heroes, who fought our wars, outside sweating their asses off, with oxygen battling all kinds of ailments, while these motherf*ckers sit in the air conditioning walled off from any of it? They don’t have to hear it. They don’t have to see it. They don’t have to understand that these are human beings. Did you get it yet?”



READ MORE: He stormed the Capitol with the Proud Boys and organized for Patriot Front — but it took a traffic stop to expose Michael Jones

“And if this is America First, then America is f*cked,” he continued.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Stewart attacked Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who has led the Republican charge against the burn pits bill. Toomey isn't running for office again. Many of his colleagues are fighting in elections that have proved to be more difficult than they anticipated and some are starting to get worried, as Politico reported.

“Pat Toomey didn’t lose his job. He’s walking away,” Stewart said. “God knows what kind of pot of gold he’s stepping into to lobby this government to shit on more people. I’m used to all of it, but I’m not used to the cruelty."

See the video below or at this link.

Jon Stewart speaks with Raw Story on veterans burn pits legislation www.youtube.com

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.