Josh Hawley blames 'First Son' Hunter Biden for America's manliness 'crisis'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) agreed with Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy that Hunter Biden contributed to a "crisis" of manliness in the United States.

"There is no doubt that we have a crisis of purpose for men, especially young men in this country, and we just need to call these men to something higher," Hawley told Fox News on Sunday.

"But it comes down to an individual father taking responsibility for his family and his child, whether they're out of wedlock or not," Campos-Duffy opined. "And it's really shocking that right now, at this very moment, we have the first son, Hunter Biden, shirking his responsibilities as a father to little Navy Biden."

"And we have grandparents in the White House who haven't stepped up at least to step in for him at that," she added.

Hawley agreed.

"You make a great point about the need for dads everywhere, whether it's the first son, I guess, as his title may be to any other son, any other man in America," the senator remarked. "If you've got kids, you need to provide for them."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link: