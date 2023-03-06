Kari Lake trashed by Reagan's conservative son: 'My father would be embarrassed'

Any hope that Kari Lake might have had that she could pick up the flag of the Reagan Revolution as she tries to keep her political aspirations alive was likely crushed by the conservative icon's son prior to her appearance at CPAC.

Lake was one of the Republicans who did appear at the sparsely-attended conference in Maryland that higher-profile conservatives like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CSA) avoided.

The former television personality who lost her bid to become governor of Arizona and has taken a cue from Donald Trump and has claimed in court -- unsuccessfully so far -- that the election was stolen from her, was invited to speak at the Ronald Regan dinner on March 3, and that did not sit well with Michael Reagan.

Taking to Twitter, he took a shot at Lake while also warning the GOP to avoid her at all costs.

READ MORE: Trump's rambling CPAC speech leaves CNN analyst stunned: 'This is someone who is not well'

On Twitter he wrote, "My father would be embarrassed for the Republican Party knowing the Kari Lake is speaking at the Ronald Reagan Dinner tonite @CPAC #embarrassing.'

"Put Lake on the Ticket in 24 would be guarantee win for Biden.." he then cautioned.

It should be noted that Lake won the CPAC straw poll as the most desired running mate for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Trump was the top choice at 62 percent of the votes which one GOP campaign consultant called a "horrible result" considering it was an overwhelming pro-Trump crowd.

