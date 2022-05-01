Trump candidate for Arizona governor tells Fox she won’t recognize ‘illegitimate president’ Biden

Kari Lake, a former TV host who has been endorsed by Donald Trump for Arizona governor, suggested this week that she will not recognize Joe Biden as president if she wins the race.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Lake went over some of her campaign promises.

"We would like to lower taxes as well," she said. "We're going to start with the sales tax because that affects every single Arizonan. And especially under Joe Biden's inflation. We need need to make things more affordable any way we can."

"I'm not going to take orders, though, from an illegitimate president like Joe Biden," Lake added. "Arizona is going to do things the Arizona way."

Meanwhile, the former president has falsely been claiming success in his endorsements.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed to have a perfect record when it comes to political endorsements, but his applause line at rallies went over less effectively when he told it to The New York Times.



Trump was interviewed for an article the newspaper published under the headline, "Why Republican Insurgents Are Struggling to Topple G.O.P. Governors."

"Trump-inspired and Trump-endorsed candidates for governor have put up spirited opposition in May primaries across five states, but they are facing strong headwinds. In addition to Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine holds a polling lead of nearly 20 percentage points over [Jim] Renacci, Republican governors in Alabama, Georgia and Idaho are so far holding off Trump-wing candidates," Reid Epstein reported. "For Mr. Trump, who regularly boasts of his approval rating among Republican voters and his endorsement record in primaries, the prospect of losing primaries — especially in Georgia, where he has for more than a year attacked [Brian] Kemp — would be an embarrassing setback."

