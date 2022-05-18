Angry Kathy Barnette supporters allege the election was rigged
Kathy Barnette (campaign website).

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette was among those who marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 alleging that Donald Trump's 2020 election results were rigged and that he won the election. There is still no credible evidence the 2020 election was rigged.

In the final week of the Republican Party primary, Barnette saw a surge in support as the election approached.

In the final days, however, Donald Trump phoned into a rally with Mehmet Oz and did a robocall to Trump supporters encouraging them to support Oz over Barnette. Meanwhile, both behind the scenes and in front of cameras, Fox News host Sean Hannity was trying to help Oz, who thanked him in the election night speech.

Given Barnette's support of Donald Trump's so-called "big lie" and her election loss, some of her disappointed supporters are adopting the Trump strategy of suggesting the election was rigged, without any credible evidence, though the final days of the Pennsylvania primary showed polls with Barnette almost eight points higher than where she ended up on Tuesday.

When Barnette ran for the U.S. Congress in 2020, she also claimed that she only lost because Pennsylvania was rigged. There is no credible evidence of this election being rigged and incumbent Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean beat her by a sizable margin.

IN OTHER NEWS: Madison Cawthorn slams the GOP for having a 'loser’s mentality' in election night defeat rant

Supporters urged Barnette not to concede and to fight the results.


On the other side, the idea of voter fraud and a rigged election was used to outright mock Barnette, with folks asking if she intends to protest the election results after doing so in 2020.



Trump News SmartNews