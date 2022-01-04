New Oath Keepers subpoena shows how Jan. 6 committee probe is starting to overlap DOJ investigation

A newly revealed subpoena reveals the House select committee's investigation overlaps the Justice Department's ongoing criminal cases against the Jan. 6 rioters.

The committee has subpoenaed phone records of the family plan for Kelly and Connie Meggs, two Florida-based members of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with conspiracy, which is the first indication that congressional investigators are seeking records from defendants facing charges connected to the insurrection, reported Politico.

The couple has sued the select committee to block the subpoena, which seeks their personal phone records from November 2020 through January 2021, but some of Kelly Meggs' private messages have already been revealed by prosecutors to show he was searching the Capitol for House speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot.

“A release of these records, with a pending criminal trial, would be unduly and highly Prejudicial to getting a fair jury cut from a cross-section of the District of Columbia,” their attorneys argue. “And the Subpoena seeks records that would provide information about the Meggs’ personal life over three months, and because Mrs. Megg’s Verizon Account was a family plan, other users are also associated with the account. And obviously this implicates the privacy interests of those third parties as well.”

The committee has already subpoenaed Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who has not been charged in the attack but was present outside the Capitol, for documents and testimony, and prosecutors have already discovered that he communicated frequently with Kelly Meggs and others during the riot.

The panel has also subpoenaed Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who is serving a six-month sentence for stealing and burning a Black Lives Matter flag during a 20202 protest, and "Stop the Steal" founder Ali Alexander is fighting a subpoena for his phone records, which would shed light on the conversations he's admitted having with Donald Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and members of Congress.