'This little African American woman couldn't be ready to go to trial': Ex-conservative nails Ken Chesebro idea

Reformed conservative Jennifer Rubin, who writes for the Washington Post, thinks Ken Chesebro made a rash miscalculation in his trial.

Speaking to MSNBC's Ali Velshi on Sunday, and writing for her column, Rubin said that Chesebro calling for an early trial isn't the smart legal move that he might think it is.

"It is such arrogance on the point and part of Chesebro to think that, 'Oh, this little state prosecutor, this woman, this African American woman couldn't possibly be ready to go to trial,'" Rubin said of Chesebro belittling Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. "She's been getting ready for two years. She has investigated this up one side and down the other. She has really done the research on the law. She is more than ready and willing to get ready to go. So, when he said he wanted a speedy trial, she said let's make it Oct. 23, and they said fine, let's make it October 2023."

Other indicted co-conspirators have also decided to follow Chesebro's lead in asking for an early trial, which Georgia law allows for an expedited process, including Sidney Powell.

"He seems to believe that since he's the author of a zillion crazy ideas, and bizarre legal theories, that somehow, he's going to escape from this," Rubin explained. "Because he was working at the behest of the president, where you can't hold lawyers responsible for the advice they give, or whatever theory he has. None of that is going to fly, and there is evidence against it from his own emails, from his own documents, from his own memos, showing that he knew that Trump had lost. That he was trying to devise a scheme to mimic the real electoral slate and to try to get Trump into office, even though he didn't win."

Rubin went on to say that it's unknown what will happen in that Fulton County courtroom, but if Donald Trump's plan has been to delay, Chesebro's efforts are antithetical to that.

Trump has "a theory, that if he could just get past the election, somehow, he will win, and then he'll pardon himself," Rubin said. "But getting a quick conviction, a conviction in the fall of 2023, does not cohabitate and does not line up with [Trump's] scheme. The last thing he wants is for a jury to find, and the American people watching on television, and the prosecutor to lay out this criminal enterprise that Chesebro was a part of, and that Donald Trump led. And they're about to get an education in the difference between rhetoric in a political campaign and the law on the facts in a courtroom."

She thinks that Trump is likely tearing his hair out fearful of what Chesebro has done. Rubin thinks that Chesebro might now be thinking that this wasn't such a good idea after all.

“Ken gets so fascinated with ideas and arguments, and if it’s something novel, he liked it better," legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin wrote this week, according to Rubin. "The practical implications were always less important to him.”

In other words, Rubin recalled Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe saying, Chesebro lacks good judgment.

