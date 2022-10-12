Another Trump lawyer slapped with an ethics complaint
Donald Trump's lawyer Kenneth Chesebro is the latest attorney to draw questions about his ethics after reports that he worked to help overturn the 2020 election.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that a group of several dozen lawyers and prominent legal figures affiliated with the Lawyers Defending American Democracy are questioning Chesebro's ethics in a filing to the Supreme Court of New York's attorney grievance committee.

The filing calls Chesebro “the apparent mastermind behind key aspects of the fake elector ploy” and accuses him of conspiring “with [Rudy] Giuliani, [John] Eastman and others to subvert our democracy.”

Both Giuliani and Eastman are now drawing scrutiny for their ethics around sketchy lawyering, false legal filings and the overall attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Chesebro was the lawyer who helped develop the fake electors' scheme, where a group of Republican electors would meet and vote for Donald Trump and submit their names to the federal government as if they were "elected" by the people of the state. They were never elected. Those false electors are now being investigated by the Justice Department.

The complaint goes on to say that Chesebro employed “dishonesty, fraud, deceit or reckless or intentional misrepresentation” when violating the rules of conduct for lawyers licensed in New York.

Eastman is facing complaints at the State Bar of California and Rudy Giuliani was suspended by the Bar Association of New York.

Critics have crafted a new slogan for the MAGA abbreviation to mock Trump lawyers: "Make Attorneys Get Attorneys."

Adam Kaufmann, Chesebro's lawyer, called the complaint dangerous, saying that lawyers should not be criticized for providing legal theories to political candidates.

