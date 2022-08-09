Kevin McCarthy buried by former RNC official for inciting MAGA 'idiots' to violence after FBI Trump search

Former Republican National Committee Head Michael Steele raked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the coals on Tuesday morning for threatening Attorney General Merrick Garland after the FBI entered Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago with a warrant.

After the former president issued a "panicked" statement about the search of his Florida resort, McCarthy issued one of his own saying the AG should expect to be investigated if and when Republicans take control of the House.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Steele grew livid at McCarthy for inflaming Donald Trump's MAGA "idiots" and said he should shoulder the blame for any violence that follows.

"This is the question for Kevin McCarthy," he began. "So what is your response to the Trump influencers, the Trump acolytes, and the Trump supporters out there who are tweeting, 'Tomorrow is war. Sleep well'? If something comes on the heels of this, Mr. McCarthy, because you've now tried to indict the FBI through your particular postings, telling them to get their -- you know, clear their calendars and keep all documents, well, they do, because, unlike Trump, they know what the law requires them to do."

"What is going to be your response if these idiots go out and start showing their behind and acting up in a violent manner?" he exclaimed. "Are you going to take responsibility then from your tweets and your posturing? Because that's what Joe Scarborough is talking about."

"Because when you think you are above the law, or more importantly, support someone you believe to be above the law, this is the consequence and the result," he added. "So you don't get to walk away from this just because you put out a press release. You have MAGA world going, 'Oh, great, wonderful, Kevin. Thank you, Kevin.' No! You are in leadership, duly elected, and you are responsible for the actions that come on the heels of your rhetoric, your actions, and Trump and his supporters. You ready for that? Because that's the America you're signing up for: 'Tomorrow is war. Sleep well.'"

